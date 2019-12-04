{{featured_button_text}}

BELLE FOURCHE | Brian Lee Curtis, 39, died Dec. 2, 2019.

Visitation will be from 7-8:30 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 6, at Kline Funeral Chapel.

Services will be at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 7, at the Belle Fourche Area Community Center Auditorium. Burial will follow at Pine Slope Cemetery.

