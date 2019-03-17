Try 3 months for $3

BELLE FOURCHE | Randy Russell Curtis, 61, died March 14, 2019.

Visitation will be from 6-7 p.m. on March 22, at Kline Funeral Chapel.

Services will be at 11 a.m. on March 23, at the Belle Fourche Livestock Market.

Curtis, Randy R.
