SPEARFISH | Madaline Hudson Custis, 85, died June 26, 2019.

Visitation will be from 4-5 p.m. on July 1, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Spearfish; a Vigil will follow at 5 p.m.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. on July 2, at the church. Burial to follow at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis. 

Fidler-Isburg Funeral Chapels

