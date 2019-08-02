{{featured_button_text}}

CUSTER | Timothy "Drew" Dacus, 61, died July 28, 2019.

Memorial services will be at 9 a.m. on Aug. 4, at Chamberlain McColley's Funeral Home.

A second service will be at 2 p.m. on Aug. 6, at the Church of Christ in Casper, Wyo.

