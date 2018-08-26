GILBERT, Ariz. | LaVonne A. Dahl, 89, passed away peacefully on July 28, 2018, in Paynesville, MN, surrounded by her loving family. Our beloved mother had been at Dan and Dave's lake cabin for a week surrounded by the water and nature she loved so much. She had called it the best week of her life.
LaVonne was born on May 14, 1929, to Mern and Alice Bahnson in Inwood, IA.
LaVonne married Daniel D. Dahl in September 1950. They were blessed with five children.
LaVonne spent many years in the Rapid City, SD, area. She and Dan owned the Office Lounge and Rimrock Club. In later years, she worked as a court clerk but her real calling was hospitality and she enjoyed being a bartender. Her wit and wisdom were greatly admired. She loved to tell jokes and had an infectious laugh.
LaVonne leaves to cherish her memory her children, Daniel (Dave), Melinda, Michael, Cynthia (Mike) and Mark. She also is survived by sisters, Donna Christensen and Betty (Dave) Allen.
LaVonne was predeceased by her parents; ex-husband, Daniel; and brother-in-law, Harlan.
A memorial service is being planned for some time in November in Gilbert.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital or a charity of your choice.
