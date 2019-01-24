Try 1 month for 99¢

RAPID CITY | Mary Ellen Dahlberg, 89, died Jan. 22, 2019.

Visitation will be from 3-5 p.m. on Jan. 27, at Kirk Funeral Home.

Services will be at 10 a.m. on Jan. 28, at Bethel Assembly of God Church. Burial will follow at 3 p.m. at Evergreen Cemetery in Hot Springs.

Dahlberg, Mary E.
