STURGIS | Rosalie Mae Dahlquist, 97, died Nov. 27, 2019.

Visitation will be from 4-6 p.m. on Dec. 2, at Kinkade Funeral Chapel in Sturgis.

Services will be at 11 a.m.on Dec. 3, at LifeSpring Wesleyan Church in Sturgis. Burial will follow at Black Hills National Cemetery.

