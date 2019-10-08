{{featured_button_text}}

STURGIS | Robert “Bob” Dale, 88, died Oct. 5, 2019.

Services will be at 2 p.m. today at Foothills Baptist Church in Piedmont.

Kinkade Funeral Chapel 

Oct 8
Tuesday, October 8, 2019
1:00PM
Foothills Community Baptist Church
14727 Sturgis Road
Piedmont, SD 57769
