{{featured_button_text}}

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho | Peggy Ann Dalton, 75, died May 25, 2019.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home of Rapid City, S.D.

Celebrate
the life of: Dalton, Peggy A.
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments