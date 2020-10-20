 Skip to main content
Dalton 'Tony' Trusty
Dalton 'Tony' Trusty

BRECKENRIDGE, Minn. | Dalton "Tony" Trusty, 85, died Oct. 19, 2020.

Joseph Vertin and Sons Funeral Home

