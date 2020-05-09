Daniel, Lillian Rose
Daniel, Lillian Rose

HARRISBURG, Penn. | Lillian Rose (Two Two) Daniel, 54, died May 5, 2020.

Sioux Funeral Home of Pine Ridge, S.D. 

