BELLE FOURCHE | David Daniels, 63, died Friday, May 17, 2019 at Spearfish Regional Hospital.

Funeral services will be at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at the Old Apostolic Lutheran Church in Spearfish.

Fidler-Isburg Funeral Chapels-Spearfish

Daniels, David
