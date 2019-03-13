SPEARFISH | Katherine “Kathy” Daum, 71, passed away on Feb. 28, 2019, at Rolling Hills Healthcare in Belle Fourche.
Katherine, daughter of Orvil and Rebecca Buchanan of Sturgis, was born May 20, 1947, in Modesto, CA. When she was two years old, they moved back to Sturgis, where she grew up and graduated from Sturgis High School in 1965. In 1969, she graduated from BHSU with a BS in elementary education. In 1975, she received her master’s degree in elementary education from the University of Wyoming. On June 4, 1969, she married John Daum. For the next 35 years, she and John lived in Newcastle, WY, where they both taught in the public schools.
In 2004, they moved to Spearfish to retire. She was an avid musician, having played the organ at the FUMC in Newcastle and the UCC church in Spearfish for more than 40 years as well as directing the church choirs for over 35 years. She was also a percussionist playing with the college/community band. Her hobbies included sewing, doing crossword puzzles, playing Scrabble and spending time with her two grandchildren. Her favorite concerts were Veteran’s Day and Christmas programs. Silent Night was her favorite Christmas song and was included in every program.
She is survived by her husband, John of Spearfish; two daughters, Dr. Denise (Ryland) Byrd, audiologist, of Spearfish and Lynette Daum of Rapid City; two grandchildren, Olivia and Micah Byrd; brothers, Robert, Paul and Kenneth Buchanan; sisters, Patricia Hart and Ruth Rave; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents.
Memorial services will be at 10 a.m. on Saturday, March 16, at the United Methodist Church in Sturgis. Inurnment will follow at Rose Hill Cemetery in Spearfish.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations will be given to Friends of Music at Black Hills State University, raising monies for scholarships for music students.
Arrangements are under the care of Fidler-Isburg Funeral Chapels and Isburg Crematory of Spearfish. Online condolences may be written at fidler-isburgfuneralchapels.com.
