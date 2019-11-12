{{featured_button_text}}
David Olson

David W. Olson

RAPID CITY | David Winton Olson, 71, died Nov. 5, 2019.

Services will be at 3 p.m. Nov. 16, with a reception to follow at Bethel Assembly of God.

Kirk Funeral Home

To send flowers to the family of David Olson, please visit Tribute Store.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Service information

Nov 16
Memorial Service
Saturday, November 16, 2019
3:00PM
Bethel Assembly of God Church
1202 N. Maple
Rapid City, SD 57701
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before David's Memorial Service begins.

Tags

Load comments