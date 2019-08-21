BILLINGS, Mont. | Lisa Marie Davidson was born in the Black Hills to John and Joyce Radziwon. She was the baby of the family and sister to John, Bruce and Terry. She attended Central High School and then received her BSN from USD.
Lisa grew up and raised a family of her own in Rapid City, SD. She made friends easily and won over the hearts of anyone who had the pleasure of getting to know her. Her smile would brighten rooms, her humor and laughter were contagious, and she loved fiercely. Camping, crafting, and cooking were some of Lisa's many passions but her greatest joy in life was time spent with her children. She leaves behind her four children: Rebecca, Jenna, Kyle, and Kaden.
She touched lives and impacted this world more than she could even recognize. She is and will be greatly missed.
Celebration of Life will be from 5-9 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 23, at the Chimney Shelter in Canyon Lake Park in Rapid City.
To plant a tree in memory of Lisa Davidson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
