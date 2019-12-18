{{featured_button_text}}

RAPID CITY | Mary E. Davidson, 94, died Dec. 13, 2019.

Services will be at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 21, at Kirk Funeral Home, with visitation beginning at 1 p.m. Burial will follow at Pine Lawn Memorial Park.

To send flowers to the family of Mary Davidson, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Dec 21
Visitation
Saturday, December 21, 2019
1:00PM-1:30PM
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Mary's Visitation begins.
Dec 21
Celebration of Life
Saturday, December 21, 2019
1:30PM
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Mary's Celebration of Life begins.
Load comments