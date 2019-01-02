RAPID CITY | The Black Hills were darkened on Sunday, Dec. 30, 2018, with the passing of Barbara Davis. Originally from Rapid City, SD, Barbara moved to El Paso with her husband in the mid-1970s. She is survived by her son, Andy, who moved to San Diego where he now makes his home with his wife Tanya.
She also is survived by her two sisters, Rebecca Jones of Rapid City, and Paul and Deborah Hight of Sturgis; and her two brothers, Lenny Swanson and Steven and Lisa, all of Rapid City; six nieces and nephews, Jessica Smith, Helena, MT, Nychole Reilly, Tuscon, AZ, Danielle Kapelle, Madison, SD, and Paul and Hollie Hight, Sturgis.
Barbara was preceded in death by her significant other, Merle Southern; her parents, Leonard and Stella Swanson; and her nephew, Samuel Hight.
A graduate of the University of Texas at El Paso, she opened Quick Claimers Medical Billing, Inc. in 2003. The business is still thriving, proudly employing and contributing to the business community. Barbara contributed her volunteer efforts and hard work to heighten and better all aspects of her community.
To list Barbara’s accomplishments and affiliations (whether in business or in the community) would be unending! If there was a need in a community organization, she was there: from Race for the Cure to the El Paso Battered Women’s Shelter; from Pro Musica to Broadway in El Paso. She opened her home for fundraisers and offered a place to stay to musicians in need. Her lesson to us all is that no need or problem is too small, or too overwhelming. It can be solved. She triumphed over challenges and made it look easy.
Barbara was a gamer and involved friends in weekly fun and competition. A race track fan, she knew how to pick the ponies, but could have just as much fun at home with a small group playing a board game. She loved to cook and entertain. She could lift anyone’s spirits in a matter of minutes with her sense of humor. She impacted everyone she met. Her zest for life, infectious smile and positive attitude left an undeniable glow in her family and friends (there are many). She will be missed, but we are better for having known her.
Please join us in the Celebration of Barb’s life at noon on Thursday, Jan. 3, 2019, at the Vertex Club in the Alex Johnson Hotel.
If you would like to contribute to her memorial, make a donation in her name to the El Paso Community Foundation, PO Box 272, El Paso, TX 79943 or visit EPCF.org.
There will be a private inurnment at Mount Calvary Cemetery in Rapid City.
