Davis, Charles Eli

RAPID CITY | Charles Eli Davis, 71, passed away on May 6, 2020 at Monument Health Hospital. He was a lifelong resident of Rapid City.
Charles and his dad owned and operated Midwest Ditching until his dad retired in 1980. Charles then took over the company under Midwestern Ditching. Over the many years he made lifelong friends through his endeavors in snowmobiling, racing, and construction.
There will be a Celebration of Life at 2 p.m. on Sunday, June 14, at Rush-No-More Campground.
