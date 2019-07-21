{{featured_button_text}}

RAPID CITY | Clay Cristopher Davis, infant son of Casey & Cristy (Schaffan) Davis died Thursday, July 11, 2019 at the Rapid City Regional Hospital.

Clay is survived by his parents, two brothers, Bryan Roselles and William Davis and sister, Gabriella Davis, all of Rapid City; paternal grandparents, Gary & Karen Davis of Rapid City; maternal grandparents, Richard & Carole Schaffan of Belle Fourche; paternal great-grandmother, Rachel Coats, and maternal great-grandmother, Margie Jeffrey, both of Rapid City; as well as numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Clay was preceded in death by his brother, John Tyler Davis on Dec. 22, 2015; paternal great-grandfather, Merle Coats; maternal great-grandfather, Bill Jeffrey; paternal great-grandparents, Bill & Velma Davis; and maternal great-grandparents, Clifford & BeDelia Schattan.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

A private family memorial service will be held at a later date.

Arrangements by Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Celebrate
the life of: Davis, Clay C.
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments