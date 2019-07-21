RAPID CITY | Clay Cristopher Davis, infant son of Casey & Cristy (Schaffan) Davis died Thursday, July 11, 2019 at the Rapid City Regional Hospital.
Clay is survived by his parents, two brothers, Bryan Roselles and William Davis and sister, Gabriella Davis, all of Rapid City; paternal grandparents, Gary & Karen Davis of Rapid City; maternal grandparents, Richard & Carole Schaffan of Belle Fourche; paternal great-grandmother, Rachel Coats, and maternal great-grandmother, Margie Jeffrey, both of Rapid City; as well as numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Clay was preceded in death by his brother, John Tyler Davis on Dec. 22, 2015; paternal great-grandfather, Merle Coats; maternal great-grandfather, Bill Jeffrey; paternal great-grandparents, Bill & Velma Davis; and maternal great-grandparents, Clifford & BeDelia Schattan.
You have free articles remaining.
A private family memorial service will be held at a later date.
Arrangements by Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.