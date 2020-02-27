Davis, Jerry L.

RAPID CITY | Jerry L. Davis, 80, died Feb. 23, 2020.
You have free articles remaining.
Celebration of Life will be at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 29, at the Club House at 3999 Fairway Hills Drive.
Kirk Funeral Home
To send flowers to the family of Jerry Davis, please visit Tribute Store.
Service information
Feb 29
Celebration of Life
Saturday, February 29, 2020
1:00PM
1:00PM
Club House
3999 Fairway Hills Drive
Rapid City, SD 57702
3999 Fairway Hills Drive
Rapid City, SD 57702
Guaranteed delivery before Jerry's Celebration of Life begins.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.