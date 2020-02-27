Davis, Jerry L.
Davis, Jerry L.

RAPID CITY | Jerry L. Davis, 80, died Feb. 23, 2020.

Celebration of Life will be at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 29, at the Club House at 3999 Fairway Hills Drive.

Kirk Funeral Home

Service information

Feb 29
Celebration of Life
Saturday, February 29, 2020
1:00PM
Club House
3999 Fairway Hills Drive
Rapid City, SD 57702
