Davis, Joni M.

RAPID CITY | Joni Marie Davis, 65, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020 at Hospice House of the Black Hills following a hard-fought battle with cancer for the third time.

Joni was born on Sept. 3, 1954 in Julesberg, CO, to Clinton and Lucille (Olson) Armstrong. Joni grew up in Sterling, CO, with her two sisters and two brothers.

On April 12, 1991, Joni married the love of her life and best friend Dale Davis. Dale and Joni raised three children, Cody, Jordan, and Josh. They were married for 29 years.

Joni was a beautician and worked at the Best Little Hair House in Rapid City when she and Dale were first married. Later in life Joni worked at Great Western Bank and the Quick Quarter until she retired in 2015.

Joni loved her family and enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren. She also enjoyed going to church and reading her Bible. Joni loved camping with her family and being able to get everyone together out at Hart Ranch.