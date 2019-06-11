{{featured_button_text}}

RAPID CITY | Mary Lou Davis, 95, died June 8, 2019.

Services will be at 10 a.m. on June 13, at First Presbyterian Church in Sturgis. Burial will follow at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Kinkade Funeral Chapel of Sturgis

Celebrate
the life of: Davis, Mary Lou
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments