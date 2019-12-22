Davis, Sheryl M.
RAPID CITY | Sheryl M. Davis, 63, died Dec. 20, 2019.

Memorial services will be at 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 26, at Kirk Funeral Home in Rapid City.

Burial to follow at 3 p.m. at Black Hills National Cemetary near Sturgis.

