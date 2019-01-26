Try 1 month for 99¢

RAPID CITY | Jill Elaine Davis-Southwick, 71, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, Jan. 22, 2019, at home. She was born Feb. 8, 1947, in Akron, OH, to Leonard T. Jr and Dorothy L. (Rupert) Murphree.

Jill attended Emporia State Teachers College, KS, majoring in Education and English. She lived in San Diego, CA, and Lake Waukomis, MO. While living in San Diego, she worked as a Police Officer in the Drug Interdiction Patrol at Lindberg Field. She was retired at the time of her death.

Jill enjoyed living on her sailboat in San Diego Harbor, bargain hunting at local flea markets, reading, gardening and being a vocal advocate of women’s rights.

She is survived by her husband, Curtis C. Southwick; her son, Justin Scott Davis; twin grandchildren, Jessica Davis and Justin Scott Davis Jr; her former husband and continued friend, A.W. "Wes" Davis; her brother, Brad T. Murphree; and nephew, Brent T. Murphree Jr. She was preceded in death by her parents; her brother, Brent T. Murphree Sr; and her four-legged loyal companions, chocolate lab Baron "Bare" and Fred, her tri-colored basset hound.

Jill’s’ favorite quote: “If there are no dogs in heaven, then when I die I want to go where they went," from Will Rogers.

Behrens-Wilson Funeral Home is in care of the arrangements and condolences may be conveyed to the family through their website.

