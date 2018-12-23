Try 1 month for 99¢
NORMAN, Okla. | William Earl Davis, 63, died Dec. 12, 2018, in his home.

Survivors include his children, Will, Josh, Deborah, and Samantha; grandchildren, Jacob, Elijah, William, Jasmine, Quinton, LeRoy, Kaylee; sisters, Jenny (Terry) Birnbaum of Chadron, NE, Theresa (Max) Booher of Greeley, CO; brothers Larry Davis of Idaho and Gene (Leigh) Davis of Poplar Bluffs, MO.

William was preceded in death by both his parents, William Cletus and Violet (Nadine) Davis; sister Mary Alice; and brother Barry.

