NORMAN, Okla. | William Earl Davis, 63, died Dec. 12, 2018, in his home.
Survivors include his children, Will, Josh, Deborah, and Samantha; grandchildren, Jacob, Elijah, William, Jasmine, Quinton, LeRoy, Kaylee; sisters, Jenny (Terry) Birnbaum of Chadron, NE, Theresa (Max) Booher of Greeley, CO; brothers Larry Davis of Idaho and Gene (Leigh) Davis of Poplar Bluffs, MO.
William was preceded in death by both his parents, William Cletus and Violet (Nadine) Davis; sister Mary Alice; and brother Barry.
