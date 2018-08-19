BOULDER, Colo. | Joy Dawkins, 88, passed away on May 6, 2018.
Joy is survived by her daughters, Sandy Robertson, Rhonda Higgins and Vickie Dawkins; four grandchildren, Jenni, Ryan, Travis and Kelsey; and two great-grandchildren, Paige and Grayson. She was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Orville "OB" Dawkins.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 25, at South Canyon Lutheran Church in Rapid City, SD.
In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to The American Cancer Society.
