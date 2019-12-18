{{featured_button_text}}

NEWCASTLE, Wyo. | Lynn John Day, 79, died Dec. 13, 2019.

Services will be held at Knollwood Heights United Methodist Church in Rapid City at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 21.

