Decker, Wanda

RAPID CITY | Wanda Decker, 97, died July 7, 2020.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Friday, July 24, at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home.

Private family services will be held on Saturday July 25, at Christ Church. Burial will follow at Pine Lawn Memorial Park.

To plant a tree in memory of Wanda Decker as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

