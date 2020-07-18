Decker, Wanda

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

STURGIS | Wanda Decker 97, went home to be with the Lord on July 7, 2020, in Sturgis.

Wanda was born on March 2, 1923, to Herman and Maleda (Buhlman) Haupt in Freeman, SD. She established her relationship with Jesus Christ in her early teenage years by asking for forgiveness of her sins, and was cleansed by His precious blood shed on Calvary… He became her personal Savior and Lord of her life. On Oct. 13, 1940, she was united in marriage to Herb Decker. This union gave life and love to three daughters: Janice Lynn, Mary Ellen, and Maleda Kay.

Wanda and Herb spent most of their life on the family farm near Emery, SD, and enjoyed many years serving the Lord together. She loved music, reading, collecting recipes and poems, and taught an adult women’s Sunday School class for many years. Her children and grandchildren were a top priority and she prayed fervently for them. The love shared between Wanda and Herb was an inspiration to many.

Grateful for having shared her life are three daughters: Janice (Jim) Sievers, Mary Ellen (Don) Sievers and Maleda (Ron) Moross; 11 grandchildren; and 22 great-grandchildren.

Wanda was preceded in death by her husband, Herb; her parents; and Dave Lorang and Sue Sievers.