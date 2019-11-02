{{featured_button_text}}

NISLAND | Joseph "Boggie" Dell passed away at Rolling Hills Health Care in Belle Fourche on Oct. 29, 2019.

Joe is survived by his siblings: Jake Dell, Nisland, Ray (Judy) Dell, Nisland, Mary (Mike) Fay, Belle Fourche, Ron (Colleen) Dell, Plattsmouth, NE, Don (Mariana) Dell, Houston, TX, Carol Bach, Belle Fourche, Dave (Jill) Dell, Spearfish, Rob (Lisa) Dell, Apache Junction, AZ, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Joe was preceded in death by his parents, Jake and Anna (Heidrich) Dell; sister, Elizabeth Morrow; brother-in-law Arty Bach; and sister-in-law Lisa Dell.

A memorial service honoring Joe’s life will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 4, 2019, at Nisland Independent Church.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial contribution can be made in Joe’s honor to the Nisland/Arpan Fire Department.

To plant a tree in memory of Joseph Dell as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments