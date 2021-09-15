 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Delores Mae (Wittmier) Himmerich
0 entries

Delores Mae (Wittmier) Himmerich

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

DEADWOOD| Delores Mae (Wittmier) Himmerich, 89, died Sept. 9, 2021.

Visitation will be from 2-4 p.m. on Sunday, Sept.19, at the First Baptist Church of the Northern Hills in Deadwood. Services will be at 9 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 20, at the church. Burial will follow at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.

Fidler-Isburg Funeral Chapels

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News