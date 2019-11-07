Deloris M. Delzer
ETHAN | Deloris Marie (Adams) Delzer, 92, went to her heavenly home Nov. 6, 2019, after a long battle with breast cancer.
Deloris was born April 14, 1927, to Harry H. Adams and Edna E. (Harvey) Adams, on her parent's family homestead east of Ethan. She attended Worthen #4 in Hanson County first through eighth grade and graduated Ethan High School in 1945. Deloris was honored to be the first-ever Homecoming Queen of EHS. After High School, she attended the Parisian School of Cosmetology in Minneapolis MN, graduating in May of 1946. While attending school in Minneapolis, she married (eloped) Edgar M Delzer on Sept. 1, 1945.
After graduating Cosmetology school, Deloris and Edgar moved backed to South Dakota to begin raising their family of 10 children on a farm east of Ethan, SD. She then moved to Mitchell in 2001. She later moved into Rosewood Court Assisted Living in 2015 and became a resident of Avera Bormann Manor, Parkston, SD in July 2019. Throughout those years she was a lifetime member of the Ethan United Methodist Church, Secretary of UMW for many years, Harry Weeks Aide, Sunday school teacher, and church organist. She also belonged to numerous card clubs in the area. Along with being a homemaker, raising her children, and "fixing hair", she was employed at Davis Beauty shop and spent several years as a cook at the Ethan School District.
Deloris was most happy when visiting and reminiscing with family and friends. Playing marbles and cards, playing her favorite songs on the piano, piecing together puzzles, crocheting washcloths or baby blankets, and embroidering were always high on her list of favorite past times.
Grateful for sharing her life are her 10 children, DeWayne (Cynthia), Rapid City, SD, Donald (Janice) Mina, SD, Irene (Leo) Thury, Parkston, SD, Jeannie (Bob) Schoenfelder, Dimock, SD, Jimmy (Tara), Box Elder, SD, Glen (Cheryl), Sturgis, SD, Linda Putnam (Roger Klock), Mitchell, SD, LeRoy (Cindy), Delzer, Rapid City, SD, Elaine (Brian) Winter, Mitchell, SD, and Rhonda (Rick) Hartman Mitchell, SD; 25 Grandchildren; 25 Great-Grandchildren; 5 Great-Great-Grandchildren; one sister, Vera Faye Greenwood, Canton SD; special niece, Shawn Sandness, Canton SD; a host of nephews and nieces; and special friends Nelda Neugebauer and Margaret Scheetz.
She was preceded in death by her husband Edgar (1995) of 50 years; her parents; 2 grandsons; Damion Putnam and Brandon Delzer; son-in-law, Charles Pape; brother-in-law, Thomas Greenwood; and sister, Eva (Leo) Lingemann.
Visitation will be from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. CST Friday, Nov. 8 at Bittner Funeral Chapel in Mitchell with a 6:30 p.m. Prayer Service.
Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. CST Saturday, Nov. 9, at the United Methodist Church in Ethan. Burial will be at Hillcrest Cemetery in Ethan.
