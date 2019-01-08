Try 1 month for 99¢

MOBRIDGE | Celestine "Sally" Demery, 60, died Jan. 3, 2019.

All-night wake services begin at 7 p.m. on Jan. 11 at St. John's Episcopal Church in Eagle Butte. 

Services will be at 10 a.m. on Jan. 12 at the church. 

