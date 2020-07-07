Den Otter, Carol
Den Otter, Carol

BLACK HAWK | Carol Den Otter, 87, died July 2, 2020.

Services will be at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, July 8, at Atonement Lutheran Church in Rapid City.

Black Hills Funeral Home of Sturgis

