Denke, Nancy A.
0 entries

Denke, Nancy A.

  • Updated
  • 0

CREIGHTON | Nancy Ann Denke, 63, died Jan. 10, 2020.

Memorial services will be at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 18, at Kinkade Funeral Chapel in Sturgis.

Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News