HULETT, Wyo. | Deanna Dennis, 71, died Aug. 16, 2018.

Celebration of Life services will be at 10:30 a.m. on Sept. 8, at the Hulett Civic Center.

Leverington Funeral Home of the Northern Hills in Belle Fourche

