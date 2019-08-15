RAPID CITY | Dale E. DePauw, an IBEW electrician for 42 years, passed at 84. He spent summers at Hart Ranch in Rapid City and winters in Quartzsite, AZ, for 32 years. He volunteered tirelessly and “could fix anything except the crack of dawn or a broken heart.”
Dale was one of 13. Dale’s love of travel was inherited by two daughters, four grandchildren, and nine great-grandchildren.
A memorial will be placed at Hart Ranch Resort. Donations through December 2019: Checks are payable to Hart Ranch Camping Resort, Dale DePauw Memorial, 23756 Arena Drive, Rapid City, SD 57702 or call Jen at 605-737-5362 for card processing.
To plant a tree in memory of Dale DePauw as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
