{{featured_button_text}}

SHAWNEE, Kan. | Mary Lou Derksen, 81, died May 10, 2019.

Services will be at 11 a.m. on May 18, at Evening Light Tabernacle in Rapid City, S.D. Burial will be at Mountain View Cemetery in Keystone, S.D.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home of Rapid City

Celebrate
the life of: Derksen, Mary Lou
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments