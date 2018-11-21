RAPID CITY | Richard Jerome "Dick" Deschamp, 97, died peacefully on Friday, Nov. 2, 2018, with family present at the Diamond Care Nursing Home in Bridgewater, SD.
Dick was born Oct. 15, 1921, to Anthony and Elizabeth (Schuett) Deschamp on their family farm in Bottineau County, ND. He graduated from Westhope High School in 1940. His favorite activities included wood shop, livestock 4-H events, hunting and especially athletics. His senior six-man football team was ND State Runner-up. During World War II he remained on the farm to manage the family farm operations.
Richard married the love of his life, Eileen Elizabeth Keaveny on June 15, 1948, at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Wales, ND. The couple resided in Mitchell where the first two of six children were born. In 1951, they moved to Rapid City, established their home and raised their family.
Dick was a skilled tradesman who developed superb bricklaying and construction skills, later owning a construction company. His quality craftsmanship can be seen in many buildings and fireplaces throughout South Dakota, particularly in the Black Hills area, including two beautiful family homes. After retiring, he redirected his creative skills towards stained glasswork, gifting many beautiful works of art to family members.
Most essential to him were his Catholic faith, family, and work. Dick participated on parish committees, contributed in parish projects, and served on the board of Perpetual Help School, where his children attended. He supported many of his children’s events and activities, as well as various community organizations. He was honored for his 60-plus years of active membership in the Bricklayers Union Number 4 Bac of SD in 2012.
Richard was preceded in death by his wife, Eileen; his parents; and his siblings, Madelaine (Wesley) Kormann, Anthony Deschamp, Godfrey Deschamp, Ruth (Earl) Black, Gladys (Verle) Drury, Edgar (Irene) Deschamp, and Bertha (Orville) Myhr, (Cornelius) Thompson.
Dick is remembered by one brother, Cliff (Delores) Deschamp; his children, Mary Deschamp, Rogers, MN, Terry Deschamp, Los Osos, CA, Charlotte (Cornelis) Verhey and Wayne Deschamp, Rapid City, Patricia (David) Haynes, and Jo Ellen (Mark Deinert) Deschamp, Crooks, SD; nine grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; as well as numerous nephews, nieces, and friends.
A Vigil Service will be held at 7 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 23, at Blessed Sacrament Church.
Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 24, at the church. Interment will follow at Mount Calvary Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to your favorite charity, or please consider the Leukemia Society of America, the American Heart Association, or Hospice Care/Compassionate Care Hospice.
(Online reference to osheimschmidt.com)
