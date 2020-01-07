Dexter, Roland T.
0 entries

Dexter, Roland T.

  • Updated
  • 0

LEAD | Roland Theodore Dexter, 90, died Jan. 4, 2020.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 9, at the Lead-Deadwood Memorial Chapel.

Services will be at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 10, at Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church. Burial will follow at Mountain Lawn Cemetery. 

Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News