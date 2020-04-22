Dibble, Jerry Jay

EDGEMONT | Jerry Jay Dibble, 65, passed away peacefully at his home on April 20, 2020.
Jerry was born to Ernest and Sylvia (Faulkner) Dibble on January 18, 1955, in Hot Springs, SD. He graduated from Edgemont High School in 1973 and went on to marry the love of his lfe, Gertrude “Trudy” (Standen) Dibble, on October 30, 1976.
Jerry spent his days working for the BNSF Railroad for 42 years before retiring in 2015. He was an active member of the Edgemont Volunteer Fire Department for 43 years, proudly serving as Chief of the Fire Department for seven years and Assistant Chief for three years. One of Jerry’s proudest accomplishments, while serving on the fire department, was establishing the current fire hall in the old Kustom Kraft building. Most recently Jerry served as the Mayor of Edgemont for his second term. Jerry’s largest passion was spending time with his kids and especially his grandkids. Fishing, playing legos, shooting bow and arrows, shooting guns and riding on the garden tractor with his grandchildren were some of the things that made his heart most full. Jerry was always a champion for the underdog.
He is survived by his wife of 43 years, Trudy of Edgemont; son, Chrisopher (Misty) Dibble of Casper, WY; daughters, Molly (Bill) Wartenbee of Casper; Teri (Jon) Aberle of Spearfish, SD; six grandchildren; Haley Dibble; Brady Dibble; Cooper Wartenbee; Michael Aberle;, Jordan Aberle; our miracle baby, Ella Aberle; brother, Scott Dibble (Scott Hegenbart) of Omaha, NE; and brother Ed (Kathy) Dibble of Belle Fourche, SD.
Jerry was preceded in death by his parents and grandparents.
Private committal services will be held at the Edgemont Cemetery.
A memorial has been established Jerry’s name.
