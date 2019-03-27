RAPID CITY | David L. Dickson, 73, died Friday, March 22, 2019, at the Rapid City Regional Hospital.
David Lynn Dickson was born in Grand Island, Nebraska on Nov. 23, 1945, to parents Charles Claude Dickson and Mary Louise (Bruhn) Dickson. He was the youngest of five children, growing up with one brother and three sisters.
Dave graduated from Grand Island Senior High School in 1964 and began his family in 1966.
Dave began his career in 1967 with Gillette Dairy in Grand Island, starting as a route salesman. He grew his sales routes and expanded his territories and moved up to branch manager. This led to Dave being called up to become general manager of Brown Swiss Gillette Dairy in Rapid City, SD in 1983. The dairy was a very special place for his children when they were growing up, as Dave would arrange for class field trips to the dairy where he would give tours through the processing plant, educating the kids about milk production. The end of the tour always included ice cream treats for all. For years Gillette Dairy proudly sponsored his daughter’s softball teams and sports activities.
Dave finished out his 40-year long career at Gillette Dairy when he retired in 2007. Dave spent his retirement doing activities he enjoyed most which included gardening, playing cards, tinkering in the garage, opening his heart and home to any and all for a good barbecue, taking trips to visit family, having coffee with good friends, but most of all, Dave enjoyed his grandkids. They were the joy and delight of his life.
Survivors include Mary Albright of Rapid City who is grateful for sharing his last 23 cherished years; his children, Brian (Jacque Tummons) Dickson of Rochester, MN, Patrick (Elizabeth) Dickson of Fort Collins, CO, Julie (Thad) Kokesh of Rapid City, SD, Karen (Sean) Fahy of Carpinteria, CA and Kimberly Goben of Rapid City, SD; Mary’s children, Carrie (Matthew) Mason of Rapid City, SD and Tara (Jake Mohrlang) Albright of LaSalle, CO. He was the proud Papa to Benjamin Dickson, Taggert and Sam Dickson, Bailey, Taylor and Riley Kokesh, Ty and Markie Goben, Owen, Tucker, Breckin, and Jasper Mason.
He was preceded in death by his parents, brother Rick Dickson and Harry Mason.
A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, March 29, at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home. A memorial visitation will be one hour prior.
Burial of his ashes will take place at a later date at the First Lutheran Cemetery in Volga, SD.
His online guestbook is available at osheimschmidt.com.
