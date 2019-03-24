Try 3 months for $3

RAPID CITY | David L. Dickson, 73, died March 22, 2019.

Services will be at 10 a.m. on March 29, at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home.

Inurnment will take place at a later date at the First Lutheran Cemetery in Volga, SD.

Dickson, David L.
