Didier, Evelyn

RAPID CITY | Evelyn Didier, 94, was able to peacefully transition due to natural causes surrounded by family at her son’s home early Thursday morning.

Evelyn "Evie" Beach Didier was born on her family’s Spring Valley Hereford Ranch near Folsom, SD, on August 5, 1925 to William W. and Estelle M. (Kaech) Beach. She graduated from Rapid City High School in 1943 and attended the National College of Business.

She was employed at Rapid City Army Air Base (Ellsworth) and Black Hills Power & Light from 1946-1952. She met her only love of her life at a Jitterbug marathon in 1948 and married Nick Didier in 1949. They were fortunate to have had their wedding reception at the Alex Johnson Hotel. They moved to Sturgis in 1952 when Nick managed the Sturgis office of Black Hills Power and then to Hot Springs in 1960 to assist the acquisition of the city-owned Central Gas and Electric Company. They returned to Rapid City when Nick became Sales and Marketing Director of BHP&L in 1965.