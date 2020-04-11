Didier, Evelyn

RAPID CITY | Evelyn Didier, 94, was able to peacefully transition due to natural causes surrounded by family at her son’s home early Thursday morning.
Evelyn "Evie" Beach Didier was born on her family’s Spring Valley Hereford Ranch near Folsom, SD, on August 5, 1925 to William W. and Estelle M. (Kaech) Beach. She graduated from Rapid City High School in 1943 and attended the National College of Business.
She was employed at Rapid City Army Air Base (Ellsworth) and Black Hills Power & Light from 1946-1952. She met her only love of her life at a Jitterbug marathon in 1948 and married Nick Didier in 1949. They were fortunate to have had their wedding reception at the Alex Johnson Hotel. They moved to Sturgis in 1952 when Nick managed the Sturgis office of Black Hills Power and then to Hot Springs in 1960 to assist the acquisition of the city-owned Central Gas and Electric Company. They returned to Rapid City when Nick became Sales and Marketing Director of BHP&L in 1965.
During this time, Evie served in various community organizations with the local Presbyterian churches, United Church, PTA, and Chambers of Commerce. She and Nick loved to go to various dances throughout the area, and played in various Bridge, Pinochle and golf activities at Arrowhead. Evie was a member of Canyon Lake and Minneluzahan Senior Centers and played Mahjong. She loved Deadwood, scolding the “Bad Dealers” whenever warranted.
Five weeks before the 1972 Rapid City Flood they purchased the Tip Top Motel. In 1985, they formed an investor group that acquired the Alex Johnson Hotel. Son Tom Didier returned to Rapid City to manage the hotel and eventually to buy out his partners. After his untimely death in 1993, Nick and Evie became sole owners.
Evie & Nick were active in the Black Hills Badlands & Lakes Association, Rapid City Hospitality Association, Rapid City Chamber CVB, Mount Rushmore Society and many statewide tourism organizations. Nick & Evelyn were also benefactors of the School of Mines Foundation.
Grateful for sharing her dynamic life are son, Jim (Kathy) Didier, Rapid City; daughter, Barbara Didier (Mark) Stager, of Niwot, CO;, grandchildren: Jaimie Didier (Joe) Meldrum, Hood River, OR; Luke Stager, Nashville, TN; Nick Stager, Boston, MA;, Thomas Stager, United States Air Force Academy, CO; and Ellise Stager, Niwot, CO; great-grandson, Bergen James Meldrum, Hood River, OR; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in her transition by her parents; her husband, Nick; son, Tom; and brothers, Bob (Doris) Beach and Marvin (Lucille Didier Dwyer) Beach.
A limited COVID-19 compliant private family service will be held at 1 p.m. today followed by Graveside rites at Mountain View Cemetery. Services will be streamed on the Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home website (osheimschmidt.com) under Evie’s portal shortly after the service.
A memorial will be established to the First Presbyterian Church.
