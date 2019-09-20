{{featured_button_text}}

CUSTER | Jacob Gary Diedtrich, 37, died Sept. 16, 2019.

Memorial services will be at 3 p.m. on Sept. 28, at Custer Lutheran Fellowship.

Chamberlain McColley’s Funeral Home 

