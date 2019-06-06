{{featured_button_text}}

STURGIS | Elwood Clifford Dietrich, 80, died June 2, 2019.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on June 7, at Kinkade Funeral Chapel.

Services will be at 10 a.m. on June 8, at First Presbyterian Church. Burial will follow at Bear Butte Cemetery.

Celebrate
the life of: Dietrich, Elwood C.
