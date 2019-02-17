Try 1 month for 99¢

RAPID CITY | Manna Carlissa Dillon, 34, died Feb. 14, 2019.

Visitation will begin at 4 p.m. on Feb. 18, at the Woyatan Lutheran Church in Rapid City. Services will be at 10 a.m. on Feb. 19, at the church. 

Sioux Funeral Home of Pine Ridge

Celebrate
the life of: Dillon, Manna C.
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments