RAPID CITY | Elaine Thelma Dirickson, 96, passed away Sunday, July 22, 2018, at The Victorian assisted living.
Elaine was born in Hartford, Sept. 7, 1921, to Fred and Anna Dittman.
She attended school in Pierre and graduated from Rapid City High School in 1939.
She married Orval Dirickson March 6, 1940, in Anaconda, MT.
Elaine worked for Marlyst Cleaners for 13 years and as a Loan Officer for First Federal Savings & Loan and retired after 26 years in 1984.
Elaine was a member of Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, member of Alturas Club, Canyon Lake Senior Center and Minneluzahan Senior Center. She enjoyed bus tours, dancing and golf.
Survivors include one son, Larry of Buffalo, NY; two granddaughters; and seven great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband in 1985; her sister Ardene Schram in 2010; a son in 1943; son Robert in 2017; and her brother Donald Dittman.
Graveside services will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, July 26, at Mountain View Cemetery.
Behrens-Wilson Funeral Home is in care of the arrangements and condolences may be conveyed to the family through their website.
