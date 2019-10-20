{{featured_button_text}}

YUMA, Ariz. | Amil R. Dirksen Jr., 91, died Oct. 14, 2019.

He served in the U.S. Army.

Services will be at 10 a.m. on Oct. 29, at Kirk Funeral Home in Rapid City, S.D. Burial will be at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis, S.D.

 

