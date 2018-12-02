Try 1 month for 99¢
Lennie Dismounts

HURON | Lennie Dismounts, 65, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018, at the Violet Tschetter Memorial Home. 

Leonard Samuel Dismounts Thrice was born April 14, 1953, in Rapid City, to Seth and Katherine (Chasing Horse) Dismounts. He graduated from Rapid City Central High School in 1972. He worked for the Chicago and Northwestern Railroad and then as a steel brake operator at Overbuilt in Huron.

Survivors include his wife, Mary Kay of Huron; children, Kristy (Bill) Smith of Huron, Daniel (KarriAnn) Dismounts of Sioux Falls and Sarah (Kyle) Dunn of Huron; two grandchildren; siblings, Seth “Marty” (Charlene) Dismounts of Rapid City, Sandi Schieberl of California, and Sylvan Dismounts of Rapid City; and sister-in-law, Lana (Allen) Willey of Huron.

His Celebration of Life will be at 1 p.m. CST on Friday, Dec. 7, at Kuhler Funeral Home. Visitation, with family present, will begin at 11 a.m. Burial will be at Riverside Cemetery.

Visit kuhlerfuneralhome.com.

