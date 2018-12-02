HURON | Lennie Dismounts, 65, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018, at the Violet Tschetter Memorial Home.
Leonard Samuel Dismounts Thrice was born April 14, 1953, in Rapid City, to Seth and Katherine (Chasing Horse) Dismounts. He graduated from Rapid City Central High School in 1972. He worked for the Chicago and Northwestern Railroad and then as a steel brake operator at Overbuilt in Huron.
Survivors include his wife, Mary Kay of Huron; children, Kristy (Bill) Smith of Huron, Daniel (KarriAnn) Dismounts of Sioux Falls and Sarah (Kyle) Dunn of Huron; two grandchildren; siblings, Seth “Marty” (Charlene) Dismounts of Rapid City, Sandi Schieberl of California, and Sylvan Dismounts of Rapid City; and sister-in-law, Lana (Allen) Willey of Huron.
His Celebration of Life will be at 1 p.m. CST on Friday, Dec. 7, at Kuhler Funeral Home. Visitation, with family present, will begin at 11 a.m. Burial will be at Riverside Cemetery.
Visit kuhlerfuneralhome.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.